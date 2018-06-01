Lory Gil, Serenity Caldwell, and Mikah Sargent are gearing up for all of next week's WWDC madness. Lory and Serenity will be in attendance along with Rene Ritchie, so they share how they pack for the event. The crew also discuss iPhone SE 2 rumors and the release of AirPlay 2, which enables stereo audio from a pair of HomePods.

Finally, there are two Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch, AND a special controller called Poké Ball Plus. Join us!

Listen now