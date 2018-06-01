Lory Gil, Serenity Caldwell, and Mikah Sargent are gearing up for all of next week's WWDC madness. Lory and Serenity will be in attendance along with Rene Ritchie, so they share how they pack for the event. The crew also discuss iPhone SE 2 rumors and the release of AirPlay 2, which enables stereo audio from a pair of HomePods.

Finally, there are two Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch, AND a special controller called Poké Ball Plus. Join us!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Sponsors

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: