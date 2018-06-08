Mikah Sargent and Lory Gil talk about all the new awesomeness coming in iOS 12, WatchOS 5, and macOS Mojave. They share some favorite features demoed at WWDC and their experiences using the first developer beta.

Don't try this at home, kids! Public betas will be available later this summer. When the time comes, proceed at your own risk — ESPECIALLY on your primary devices! In the meantime, leave it to these daredevils to take the plunge. There are so many great new features and performances tweaks coming soon. Don't miss it!

Listen now