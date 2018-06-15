Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent are joined by Werner Jainek of Cultured Code to talk about Things — their task manager app for iOS and Mac. Werner shares plenty tips, tricks, and the thought process behind the software. Even if you don't own it already, listen in because you'll definitely want to check this awesome app out!

They also talk about the recent announcements at WWDC and how they will benefit developers and end users alike. Join us!

