Serenity Caldwell, Mikah Sargent, and Lory Gil talk about their favorite features in watchOS and iOS developer beta 2, including the hottest new tech of the 21st century: Walkie-Talkie! They also discuss the previously announced but still unreleased AirPower wireless charging device, and Instagram's new video hub, IGTV. Keep it locked to this frequency!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Sponsors

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: