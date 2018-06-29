Mikah Sargent, and Lory Gil are joined by Nanoleaf CEO, Gimmy Chu, to talk about their new Nanoleaf Remote. Nanoleaf Remote is a unique, dodecahedron shaped controller for their lighting products, but it can also be used to control HomeKit devices.
Additionally, all the Apple OS things are now available in public beta! If you're brave and have backups, you can try out the new features in iOS 12, macOS Mojave, and tvOS 12. Plus, Apple has acknowledged issues some users have experienced with keyboards on MacBook and MacBook Pro, and they now have a repair process to address the problem for those affected.
Finally, Pokémon Quest is here and Lory has all the details! Check it out!
- iMore show 615 Video Edition
- Nanoleaf Remote review
- CNET Nanoleaf Video
- iOS 12 preview
- iOS 12: How Apple will make your old iPhone feel new again
- macOS Mojave preview
- macOS Mojave: The secrets behind dark mode
- tvOS 12
- Apple's Keyboard Service Program
- Pokémon Quest launches on iPhone and iPad
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
