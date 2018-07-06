We've got rumors by the dozen on this week's episode, as Lory Gil, Mikah Sargent, and Serenity Caldwell talk about everything from the possibility of new iPhone colors to Face ID on next generation iPads.
Plus, hear about performance enhancements to devices like iPhone SE thanks to iOS 12, the Siri Shortcuts beta, an overhaul of Apple Maps, and new pricing tiers for Netflix. Turn it up, man! It's iMore show!
- Rumor: Next Gen iPhone colors
- Rumor: Apple ditches Intel
- Rumor: Five new MacBooks coming soon?
- Rumor: Next Gen iPad with Face ID? 3 new models?
- iOS 12 performance enhancements make iPhone SE rock
- Developers can now request access to Siri Shortcuts beta
- iPad specific features for iOS 12
- Apple Maps update
- Netflix testing new pricing tiers
