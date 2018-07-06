We've got rumors by the dozen on this week's episode, as Lory Gil, Mikah Sargent, and Serenity Caldwell talk about everything from the possibility of new iPhone colors to Face ID on next generation iPads.

Plus, hear about performance enhancements to devices like iPhone SE thanks to iOS 12, the Siri Shortcuts beta, an overhaul of Apple Maps, and new pricing tiers for Netflix. Turn it up, man! It's iMore show!

