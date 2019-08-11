Georgia Dow, Lory Gil, and Rene Ritchie discuss pros and cons of Apple Card and talk about the many uses (besides making purchases) of the titanium card. They also clarify the facts behind third-party iPhone battery repairs and discuss the vast expansion to Apple's bug bounty program.
The gang lust over the "Aura Glow" color option for Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 while wishing for Apple Pencil Support on iPhone. Finally, they follow up on privacy issues surrounding Apple contractors reviewing Siri recordings.
Listen now
Show notes
- Apple Card invites start rolling out
- Apple isn't locking your iPhone's battery
- Apple wants hackers to break iPhones
- Note 10 news (no headphone jack!)
Sponsors
- Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.