What a week! Apple's event has come and gone, and pre-orders are underway. Lory Gil, Georgia Dow, and Rene Ritchie give their initial impressions of Apple Watch Series 5 and iPhone 11. This episode is jam packed with info, and we've barely scratched the surface!
Listen now
Watch now
Show notes
- All of the major announcements from Apple's 2019 iPhone Event | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 5: Hands-on first impressions | iMore
- iPhone 11 Review: Hands-on with Apple's newest iPhone
- iPhone 11 Pro: Hands-on first impressions | iMore
Sponsors
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.