iPadOS 13.1 has arrived along with iOS 13.1! Lory Gil, Rene Ritchie, and Georgia Dow share their experiences with the new features along with come favorite games available in Apple Arcade. They also answer a couple listener questions, and chat about the upcoming macOS Catalina. There's also a cool patent for light logo notifications on MacBook. Finally, an iPhone 6s survived 15 months at the bottom of a lake!
- iPadOS 13.1
- tvOS 13
- iOS 13.1
- macOS Catalina next week?
- Wouldn't a MacBook with light up logo for notifications be cool?
- iPhone 6s survives being lost underwater for 15 months
