iPadOS 13.1 has arrived along with iOS 13.1! Lory Gil, Rene Ritchie, and Georgia Dow share their experiences with the new features along with come favorite games available in Apple Arcade. They also answer a couple listener questions, and chat about the upcoming macOS Catalina. There's also a cool patent for light logo notifications on MacBook. Finally, an iPhone 6s survived 15 months at the bottom of a lake!

