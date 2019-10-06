We may have just gotten iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, and new versions of iOS, but we want more! Rene Ritchie, Lory Gil, and Georgia Dow talk about the possibility of an Apple event in October and what goodies it might bring. They also take a dive into Deep Fusion and the expanding world of computational photography. Finally, Georgia weighs in with her review of Apple Watch Series 5!
- Should we pack for an October Apple event?
- How about that Microsoft event?
- Deep Fusion is real (but not available for the public yet)
- Here are some real-world samples of Deep Fusion on an iPhone 11 | iMore
- CleanMyMac X: CleanMyMac X has got all the tools to make your Mac shine on Catalina. Head over to macpaw.com/imore and get a 30% discount for CleanMyMac X. But hurry up — the offer expires on October 13!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
