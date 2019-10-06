We may have just gotten iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, and new versions of iOS, but we want more! Rene Ritchie, Lory Gil, and Georgia Dow talk about the possibility of an Apple event in October and what goodies it might bring. They also take a dive into Deep Fusion and the expanding world of computational photography. Finally, Georgia weighs in with her review of Apple Watch Series 5!

