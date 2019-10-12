macOS Catalina is out! Georgia Dow, Rene Ritchie, and Lory Gil talk about the various reasons to either upgrade right away, or maybe wait until some bugs are squashed and new features are better implemented. They also discuss Apple's decision to pull HKMap.Live from the App Store and broader issues regarding the relationship between corporations and government entities.
Finally, you can make dinner at home with your very own set of Tim Cookware?!?!
- CATALINA is out!
- Twitter app finally comes to Mac (and other Catalyst apps we love)
- HKMap.Live app issues
- More Apple and China stuff
- International Day of the Girl
- Tim Cookware?
