It may be too late for an October Apple event, but there are still new product rumors aplenty. Georgia Dow, Rene Ritchie, and Lory Gil talk about what we might expect to see, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new iPad Pro, and Apple Tags tracking chips.
In a final bit of rumoring, we may also see AirPods Pro very, very soon. The team wraps up the week with some favorite Halloween gadgets!
- MacBook Pro 16-inch
- iPad Pro 2019
- Apple Tags
- AirPods Pro
- What's your favorite Halloween tech gadget?
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
