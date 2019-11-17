Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Lory Gil are joined by iMore's own Rebecca Spear for our opening segment about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. The gang also review Disney+ and compare its value to TV+ and other services.
The biggest news for Apple users this week is the release of a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rene attended a media briefing and has a review unit in-hand to share all the changes to this flagship laptop.
- Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield are out!
- TV+ vs Disney+: Fight!
- 16-inch MacBook Pro
