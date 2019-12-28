The gang's all here for our last episode ever... Of the decade, that is! Lory, Georgia, and Rene review the first couple months of Disney+ and TV+.
From there, they look at Apple over the last decade — the most significant, best products and some stumbles along the way.
- Apple's decade in review
- Gadget of the decade
- TV+ Vs Disney+: GO!
- The AirPods Christmas phenomenon
- Apple sold $6 billion worth of AirPods in 2019
- AirPods Pro smell like blueberries?
- The new Caviar iPhone
- The Morning Show season finale (no spoilers)
- New TV+ shows coming next year
Sponsors
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
