The gang's all here for our last episode ever... Of the decade, that is! Lory, Georgia, and Rene review the first couple months of Disney+ and TV+.

From there, they look at Apple over the last decade — the most significant, best products and some stumbles along the way.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.