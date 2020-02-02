Apple had awesome Q1 2020 fiscal results and the team analyze what the numbers really mean for end users. They also discuss the human and possible business impact of Coronavirus along with rumors for the next generation of iPhones. Finally, the EU has voted to standardize charing ports on smartphones, but it's not the FUD clickbait articles may have you believe.
- Apple Q1 20 earnings results
- Millennials investors prefer Apple
- Apple closing the gap (or has closed the gap) with Samsung for iPhone sales
- New Apple Maps update
- TSMC says Coronavirus will not affect chipmaking production
- More on the Coronavirus
- 3 Apple stores temporarily close amidst Coronavirus fears
- EU votes to standardize charging ports
- iPhone 12 rumors
- iPhone 9 rumors
Sponsors
- Bouqs: Sustainably grown Bouqs shipped direct from farms all over the world! We cut when you order ensuring you get the freshest flowers possible, so they last! Get 25% off your order from The Bouqs Co. at bouqs.com/imore with code imore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
