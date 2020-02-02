imore showSource: imore

Apple had awesome Q1 2020 fiscal results and the team analyze what the numbers really mean for end users. They also discuss the human and possible business impact of Coronavirus along with rumors for the next generation of iPhones. Finally, the EU has voted to standardize charing ports on smartphones, but it's not the FUD clickbait articles may have you believe.

