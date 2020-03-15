Apple has announced WWDC 2020 as an online-only event. The band of usual suspects are joined once again by Joe Keller as they dig into a leaked and reverse engineered build of iOS 14. It's impossible to say what will ultimately make the cut, but this internal development version contains new features like full cursor support for iPad, a fitness app, increased Siri support, and much more.
We round out the episode with some tips for working from home!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- WWDC 2020 announced
- Apple says you actually CAN clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes
- iOS 14 early build leaks
- True cursor support for iPad, Fitness app, customizable Siri voice for third-party apps, HomeKit video facial recognition and Night Mode, Accessibility improvements, third-party wallpaper support, Home page list views
Sponsors
- Netgear: If you are ready for Netgear's best WiFi ever, you can get it today from NETGEAR and never worry about WiFi again. Check out Orbi WiFi 6 at your local Best Buy or at netgear.com/bestwifi
- Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Post your job today at indeed.com/imore and get a free sponsored job upgrade on your first posting. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through March 31, 2020.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Wedbush: Apple bracing for "doomsday-like" results
A report suggests that Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes Apple is bracing for "doomsday-like" results as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sexual predator who stole images from hundreds of iCloud accounts jailed
A UK man has been jailed for 32 months after pleading guilty to stealing intimate photos and videos from 297 iCloud accounts.
Breaking: Apple to close all retail stores until March 27
Apple has announced it will close all of its retail stores worldwide for two weeks until March 27.
If your iPhone XS Max needs a case, these are the best ones we found!
So you have a lovely, large iPhone XS Max. Since it's completely encased in glass you'll have to be very careful. Don't let that iPhone XS Max go unprotected; buy a case right away.