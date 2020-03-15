Imore695yt ThumbSource: imore

Apple has announced WWDC 2020 as an online-only event. The band of usual suspects are joined once again by Joe Keller as they dig into a leaked and reverse engineered build of iOS 14. It's impossible to say what will ultimately make the cut, but this internal development version contains new features like full cursor support for iPad, a fitness app, increased Siri support, and much more.

We round out the episode with some tips for working from home!

