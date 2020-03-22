Imore696 YT ThumbSource: iMore

It's party time! After months of rumor and speculation, Apple has released new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models. The gang are joined by returning guests Joe Keller and Vyyyper to talk about the new goodies and help you decide which devices might be right for you.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.