It's party time! After months of rumor and speculation, Apple has released new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models. The gang are joined by returning guests Joe Keller and Vyyyper to talk about the new goodies and help you decide which devices might be right for you.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- MacBook Air 2020: Everything you need to know | iMore
- iPad Pro (2020): Everything you need to know | iMore
Sponsors
- LinkedIn Learning: Visit linkedinlearning.com/imore and sign up for a demo today.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This concept puts LiDAR into an iPhone for the first time and it looks...ok
The refreshed iPad Pro now has a LiDAR Scanner and the chances are very good that we can expect iPhone 12 Pro to get one, too.
Here's to you, Apple, for giving us something to smile about this week
Apple's brand new products gave us all an excuse to press pause on the doom and gloom of 2020.
The new MacBook Air benchmarks are 75% faster than its predecessor
Apple's new MacBook Air may well be benchmarking up to 75% faster than its predecessor according to the very earliest benchmarks.
Keep things thin and light for your MacBook Air with a protective sleeve
You don't need to add a lot of bulk in order to protect your MacBook Air from everyday wear and tear.