COVID-19 remains top-of-mind in the tech industry. The crew talk about Apple's actions to help reduce spread of the virus along with their efforts to offer educational and creative resources to their users.
iPadOS 13.4 is here with mouse and trackpad support. This new way of interacting with iPad makes it even more capable than ever. Speaking of iPad, they also chat about the FUD and FOMO behind the new models and the A12Z Bionic processor.
Links
- Apple announces new COVID-19 app and website | iMore
- Tim Cook announces Apple is donating 10 million masks to fight COVID-19 | iMore
- Apple releases new videos to help educators teach students from home | iMore
- Apple plans to begin reopening its retail stores in the first half of April | iMore
- How to use a mouse or trackpad with your iPhone or iPad | iMore
- Medical Supplies | NOMAD®
- The 2020 iPad's A12Z Bionic might just be an A12X with an enabled GPU | iMore
- Quinn Nelson on Twitter: "I see a lot of people getting irrationally frustrated that the A12Z is just an A12X with an extra GPU core unlocked. This might seem weird those who don't know how manufacturing ICs works, but Apple is doing what literally every silicon manufacturer does. Lemme explain:" / Twitter
- You can now buy an app once and use it on all of your Apple devices | iMore
- Apple extends Final Cut Pro X and offers Logic Pro X free for 90 days | iMore
- Lake Coloring drops it's yearly subscription by 80% | iMore
- Coronavirus forces several new movies to release early as digital rentals, watch them now | iMore
