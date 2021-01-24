imore show 735Source: iMore

iMore's Stephen Warwick stops by to chat with Joe and Karen about that latest onslaught of rumors, including new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, Face ID on Macs, and the likelihood of there not being a device called "iPhone 13".

