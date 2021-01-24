iMore's Stephen Warwick stops by to chat with Joe and Karen about that latest onslaught of rumors, including new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, Face ID on Macs, and the likelihood of there not being a device called "iPhone 13".
- There probably won't be an iPhone 13... ever... | iMore
- iPhone 12 Pro Max camera to come to all iPhone 13 models this fall | iMore
- iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch thanks to Face ID upgrade | iMore
- iOS 15 will reportedly ditch the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6S | iMore
- New MacBook Air may arrive this year, huge MacBook Pro feature returning | iMore
- Cellular connectivity and Face ID planned for future Macs | iMore
- iPhone 12 mini demand squashed by pandemic, 12 Pro thrives | iMore
- Apple debuts a new 'Unity' watch face in the watchOS 7.3 release candidate | iMore
- Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) / Twitter
