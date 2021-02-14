This week on the iMore Show, we're joined by special guest Stephen Warwick to talk about Siri's new musical capabilities, folding iPhones, and much more.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Hyundai/Kia say they are no longer in talks to produce Apple Car | iMore
- Bloomberg: Apple's Dan Riccio is now in charge of its AR, VR headsets | iMore
- iOS 14.5 will let you set a default music app when using Siri | iMore
- Apple may stop producing iPhone 12 mini next quarter | iMore
- Apple focusing on 'clamshell' foldable iPhone, says Prosser | iMore
- Nissan now 'the most likely candidate' to be in talks about Apple Car | iMore
- Apple redirects Google Safe Browsing traffic in iOS 14.5 | iMore
- The Gmail iOS app is now warning users that it is out of date | iMore
- Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) / Twitter
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: We can sit in Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chairs all day
Anda Seat recently released a collection of premium gaming chairs that are aimed for Marvel superfans, and we can sit in these all day.
Zuckerberg told Facebook 'We need to inflict pain' on Apple
A new report says Mark Zuckerberg told staff he wanted to inflict pain on Apple over its perceived treatment of the social network.
'Mystery' Apple silicon listing actually just M1 chip
It has been confirmed that a mysterious listing for a new device in Apple's silicon Mac lineup is in fact just the M1 chip powering its most recent computers. Ugh.
The iPhone XR is colorful, so keep it that way with a clear case
A big part of the iPhone XR’s appeal is the array of color options. What’s the point of a colorful phone if you cover it up completely?