This week on the iMore Show, we're talking about the new Beats Studio Buds and all of the latest news and Apple rumors!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to get faster processor, thinner bezels, ultra-wideband support | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 8 might get a temperature sensor, extreme sports edition | iMore
- The iPad mini 6 could be getting a brand new look | iMore
- Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included | iMore
- Apple might have planned a black ceramic Apple Watch Series 5 | iMore
- Apple's Back to School promo gets you free AirPods with iPad, Mac purchases | iMore
- Apple is awarding $5 million in grants to 4 historically Black universities | iMore
- Apple Podcasts subscriptions are now live for creators and listeners | iMore
- Apple Pay encourages users to shop Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth | iMore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Review: Papalook PA930 Live Streaming Webcam upgrades your video
You don't have to settle for the dim, blurry images captured by your computer's webcam. Upgrade your streaming content with Papalook's latest webcam.
Jonas Brothers promoting Apple Music's Dolby Atmos with 'Happiness Begins'
Apple Music continues to grow its collection of songs that feature Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, this time with Jonas Brothers and Happiness Begins.
Need a clicker for your Apple TV? Here are the best!
Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or are scouting the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.