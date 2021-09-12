This week on the iMore Show, we'll talk about Apple's imminent 'California Streaming' event, as well as the big news out of the Apple/Epic trial!
- Apple taps Mercedes engineers for 'special project', likely Apple Car | iMore
- New iPhone 13 MagSafe Charger pops up in FCC filings ahead of launch | iMore
- iPhone 13 to get better camera and battery at no extra cost, says leaker | iMore
- iPhone 13 could solve the mini's biggest problem, claims leak | iMore
- iPhone 13 event to feature massive AirPods 3 upgrade, says leaker | iMore
- Apple announces iPhone 13 event will be held September 14 | iMore
- iPhone 14 to lose the notch, features titanium design, says Jon Prosser | iMore
- iPhone 13 listings spotted online, could reveal colors and storage options | iMore
- Ross Young: iPhone 14 Pro models likely to feature under-display Face ID | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 8 to feature temperature monitoring, says Kuo | iMore
- Apple VP Kevin Lynch has taken over the Apple Car project | iMore
- Epic Games wins lawsuit victory against Apple over App Store payments | iMore
- Setapp: The best apps for Mac in one suite. Try Setapp free for a week. If you like Setapp, pay just $9.99 per month as long as it's useful to you.
