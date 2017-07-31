It's summer time. The sun is out and so are we!

When the summer revs up, the iMore team gets hot. We're lounging poolside, rocking out to our favorite tunes, snapping pics of our friends, and a whole lot more. We sat down with some cold, cold ones and chatted about what we do all summer long (lakeside weekends, anyone?). Here are our favorite tech accessories.

Luke: Snapchat Spectacles

Whether you're hitting the beach, cruising down the highway, or playing a beer league game of ultimate frisbee, nothing says summer like a sweet pair of shades. Of course, you're going to want to record all your summer shenanigans and post them on your Snapchat story, and for $130, the Snapchat Spectacles are the perfect way to do just that.

I have been dying to get my hands on a pair of these unique looking sunglasses since they were announced and now that you can get them on Amazon, they are an absolute must-have tech item for any Snapchat superstar.

The Spectacles allow you to record 10, 20, or 30 seconds of video from the HD camera on the glasses with the touch of a button and automatically uploads the video to your Snapchat story. You can also set up the Spectacles to save any video it captures to your memories and camera roll. It's like showing the world exactly what you're seeing!

Just remember to be responsible and respectful. Don't record people without their knowledge or consent.

See at Amazon

Joe: Bragi Headphone

No matter what you do for summer fun, whether it's a day at the beach, a long summer road trip with family and friends, or just looking for some peace and quiet, a good pair of headphones can be an essential companion for many. And though some swear by Apple's AirPods, they're personally not for me. I'm not the biggest fan of their design and I prefer an earbud that will fit snugly in my ear, and Bragi's Headphone does just that while delivering a rock-solid Bluetooth connection to my iPhone both indoors and out.

Outside of being truly wireless, there's not a lot that's special about the Bragi Headphone, and that's what I like. One feature that does stand out is the battery life, which comes in between five and six hours per earphone. This is helpful because the one issue I have with them is that the case does not charge the earbuds on its own.

If AirPods aren't for you and you want a low-maintenance experience for truly wireless earbuds, you can pick up the Bragi Headphone for $149.

See at Amazon

Lory: Catalyst waterproof case for iPhone

Summer and water are like two peas in my life. Once the temperature hits 80 degrees, I'm diving into the nearest body of water I can find. Having a waterproof case for my iPhone ensures that I don't accidentally dive into the deep end with an unprotected iPhone. The Catalyst is, by far, the best waterproof case I've ever used. It seals everything in tightly and is specifically designed to make it easy for you to access buttons and switches, as well as your camera, and even Touch ID. The Catalyst has a special membrane across the Touch ID button on the iPhone that allows your fingerprint to be detected. It's not perfect every time, but its the best I've used so far. I totally trust my Catalyst to take my iPhone under water without worrying about leakage. It costs $80 and comes in a variety of colors, depending on which iPhone you're buying for.

See at Amazon

Mike T: Braven Stryde 360

The Braven Stryde 360 is the best outdoor/waterproof Bluetooth speaker I've used. I have no fear taking it out by the pool or having it out on the deck while I BBQ, since it has an IP67 rating (just like the iPhone 7). For such a small speaker, it sounds fantastic, and that's pretty hard to beat for $99.

See at Amazon

Cella: Prynt Pocket printer

I'm a photo taking junkie, so if there's a cool new toy that lets me take some stellar snapshots, I'm all over it!

Last year, I discovered the Prynt instant mobile photo printer and totally fell in love with it, but there were a few things about it I wasn't super jazzed on — and then I saw the Prynt Pocket printer.

While the original Prynt was a one-size-fits-all case for a specific type of iPhone, the Prynt Pocket printer can be modified and tweaked to fit any type of iPhone.

The best part? It takes beautiful pictures, prints them in seconds. The Prynt also records a short video with all of the photos you take, so if you scan your printed image with your iPhone after you're done, you can relive that moment over and over again through AR. It costs $150 and comes in a variety of colors.

See at Amazon

Mikah: Pride Edition Woven Nylon Apple Watch Band

Summer, to me, is synonymous with two things I hate: heat and humidity. Based on that fact, you can probably guess how I feel about summer (hint: I don't much care for it). Without regard for my feelings, it rolls around every year forcing me to find creative ways to beat the heat and humidity and one of those ways is Apple's nylon Apple Watch band. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric band is perfect for rocking my Apple Watch on even the hottest, most-humid days. It's comfortable, it's stylish, and now it comes in a delightfully prideful rainbow pattern! Even better, when you buy the $49 Pride Edition Woven Nylon band, Apple will donate a portion of its proceeds to support LGBTQ advocacy organizations.

Stay cool, dry, and full of pride with the $50 Pride Edition Woven Nylon Apple Watch band!

See at Apple

Susie: dizauL 5000mAh battery bank

For me, summer means two things: sunny beach days and iOS betas. Both are murder on my battery. So I carry around a 5000mAh battery from dizauL with a solar panel on the front. I can charge it up with micro-USB and top it off with sunshine, and it's big enough to recharge my iPhone a couple times. Plus, the loop makes it easy to clip to the outside of my backpack so it's always in the sun. It only costs about $15, so you can stay fully charged without breaking the bank.

See at Amazon

How do you do summer?

Is there a tech gadget you can't go through summer without? How do you cool off under the hot sun? We're listening ... even if we are at the lake with a cocktail.