When you're listening to music, you want to feel like the sound is all around you. The speakers in your Mac are pretty impressive for being so compact, but they never quite give you that three-dimensional sound that you crave without a little help.
Of course, you could go all out and get yourself a nice and powerful surround sound system to hook up to your Mac, but that requires a lot of space to put all the speakers, and your small office is hardly the place for multiple giant speakers. Not to mention the amount of money a high-quality surround system costs can be astronomical. Lucky for you, iMore Digital Offers has the perfect solution.
Stop complaining about inferior sound and get yourself Boom 3D for Mac!
Boom 3D is a system-wide booster volume booster and equalizer that allows you to have much greater control over the sound that comes out of your Mac's speakers. When you turn on Boom 3D it's instantly noticeable; it will feel like you're sitting in a home theater!
Just check out some of the great benefits of Boom 3D:
- Features 3D Surround Sound unlike anything you've heard from a computer
- Comes with a built-in audio player.
- Takes audio levels on your Mac up a few notches across all of your apps and programs.
- Tons of audio presets, a 10-band and advanced equalizers to identify the perfect settings for any scenario.
- Features special effects for audio distortion.
Typically sold for $16.99, you can get Boom 3D for only$9.99 if you buy now through iMore Digital Offers! That means you'll save over 40%!
Stop listening to flat and quiet music, get Boom 3D for Mac today and turn all your music up to 11!
