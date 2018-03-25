Let's start this off by saying that I did indeed receive the ICON backpack from Incase for review consideration. I didn't go asking for it, but when someone offers you a cool new backpack to try out, you're not gonna say no. Incase recently started making its ICON collection out of "Woolenex," which is essentially an abrasion-resistant fabric that's tightly knit, "woven from two different thicknesses of polyester fiber." I figured winter in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada is as good a time as any to test out the durability and weather resistance of a backpack like this, so here we go. This is the Incase ICON backpack with Woolenex. See at Amazon A turtle shell treasure trove: Design

When I say turtle shell, I mean it in the best way. This backpack is rigid. Actually, almost to a fault. I could foresee a bit of an issue if you took this on a plane and it was quite full and a flight attendant told you to stuff it under the seat in front of you. It just doesn't want to seem to flatten. That being said, you may see that as its best quality. If you have a laptop in there (this one can hold a 15-incher) and any other expensive tech that you really would rather stay in one piece, this is the perfect backpack for you. I got a pocket, got a pocket full of pockets. If you want to carry all the things, you can in the ICON. I count nine zippered pockets and within several of them are separate pouches (not zippered) of various sizes for pens, peripherals, and whatever else you feel like tuckin' away in there. The two side pockets are kind of awkward in that you'd probably only slip a wallet in there or something, but one of them has a headphone cable hole and would definitely fit your phone. The inner lining of each pocket feel strong, like it could stand up to the everyday wear and tear of plastic binders and pens and pencils and other relatively pointy things. My favorite pocket is the back laptop pocket, which seems to be lined with a (Zapp Brannigan voice) sweet, soft layer of supple, luscious velour. The outside of that pocket, which is what your back touches, features the comfiest of padding, which makes the rigidity of the whole affair seem almost oxymoronic in a way. I really didn't believe something so sturdy could be so comfortable. In terms of looks, the ICON is simple and understated, but an altogether elegant and stylish backpack that you could see a business-type businessman walking around with or a college student or even an elementary school kid toting to class. It's aesthetic is that versatile. And the Woolenex material feels just as durable as Incase claims — scratching at it with my nails and various somewhat sharper objects, I was unable to put even the slightest mark on it. I'm always skeptical when a company makes certain claims, and I've had bad luck with backpacks in the past (Tracker backpacks, anyone?), so I was more than pleasantly pulled the ICON out and full-on felt the quality. I'm as frugal as frugal gets (look up "cheap Winnipeggers" and you'll see what I mean), and I would honestly pay the $200 for this backpack. The happy wanderer: Functionality