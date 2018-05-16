At 20,100 mAh, the battery pack meets TSA standards, and though it's secured and snug in the suitcase itself, quick release springs let you pop it out when it's time to fly. There's also a built-in charging track, so you can store your iPhone and iPad while they're charging.

Incase doesn't just make backpacks and bags and such — it continually redefines awesome backpacks and bags, just like it did with its Icon backpack , and the new ProConnected suitcase combines Incase's craftsmanship with the future, thanks to a built-in and removable 20,100 mAh battery, which features USB-C PD, as well as two USB-A ports, so you can charge all the things, whether you're sitting in the airport or 38,000 feet in the air.

The outside is made of the same durable Woolenex material as Incase's latest backpack line, and it has a wide opening so you can store all of your clothes and toiletries like any other carry-on suitcase. One of the coolest features of the ProConnected suitcase is that it pairs with the Incase Smart app, allowing you to monitor battery levels, keep track of your luggage, and get notifications when your luggage is out of range.

At roughly $400, this one ain't cheap, but if you value well-made luggage and the ability to keep your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone charged no matter where your travels take you, that may just justify the price tag.

Either way, it's cool as hell. Now all it needs is a motor so it can follow you around autonomously!

