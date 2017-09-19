It's not just your iPhone that's getting some new updates… A couple of apps are catching up, too!

As your iPhones and iPads get ready to blossom with iOS 11, apps like infltr are getting a facelift in time for the latest update.

One of the coolest things to come with the launch of the iPhone 7 Plus was Portrait Mode, which essentially turns your iPhone into a DSLR camera, and now with iOS 11, infltr is introducing different Depth Effect filters.

infltr is a leading photography app that has become the very first app to allow editing of depth photos, along with four of the most popular photo types on social media:

Stills

Live Photos

Video

Animated GIFs

Not only is the app incredibly fun to use while you're editing your pictures and simple to get started with, but with new features like Depth Effect filters that add different filters to the background of photos, the ability to capture photos straight from the app with depth control, support for new files and photo edits, and the ability to drag and drop on your iPad, infltr has your photo editing needs covered front to back with iOS 11.

Think of infltr as the ultimate Instagram for all types of photos: you can now automatically add a different filter to the background and the foreground of your photos containing depth information.