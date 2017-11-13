Have you ever been scrolling through your social media or flipping through a magazine or watching television while vegging out on the couch, and you see a landscape or a destination flash before your eyes that's so beautiful, so utterly breathtaking, that you think: "God, that would be, like, a perfect Instagram post?" If you haven't, then good for you, gold star, snaps all around, but chances are you've seen at least one or two locations or places that you've thought would give you all the likes on your Instagram, and so you go there with the intention of snapping your Insta-worthy pic...

Well according to a recent article from NPR and professional travel photographer Brent Knepper's latest piece titled Instagram is loving nature to death, "you are part of the problem." Social media gets blamed for everything — but this time, it really is Instagram's fault. Horseshoe Bend's home, Glen Canyon Natural Recreation Area, also has the nation's second tallest dam, boating paradise Lake Powell, and the world's tallest natural bridge, Rainbow Bridge. It's also littered with dinosaur fossils. But it is Horseshoe Bend that has captured the tourist hivemind. On IG, #glencanyon has only been used about 26,000 times, whereas #horseshoebend has 226,000 posts. Its geotag had over 200 posts in the last 24 hours as of this writing, while only one person geotagged Glen Canyon. The geotag for Rainbow Bridge hasn't been used since Halloween. (Brent Knepper) Knepper claims that popular Instagram-sexy locations damage and hurt the natural landscape of Mother Nature, implementing the need for more man-made structures (parking lots, shaded areas, food vendors, etc) to support the massive influx of tourists that are flocking with iPhone in hand to snap their photos of popular places like Horseshoe Bend. Though Knepper acknowledges that there's nothing wrong with going to these locations and snapping your photos, he more or less condemns the people who hit up Instagram-worthy spots and treat them like garbage.