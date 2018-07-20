The Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker is down to $74.95 on Amazon. On Prime Day, this slow cooker reached a new low price of $59. Then they sold out very quickly. This deal isn't quite as low as that, but it's still a pretty excellent sale considering the Instant Pot regularly sells for $100 and doesn't bother to drop from that price outside of big holiday events. Plus, this deal doesn't require a Prime membership to make the purchase.

You can use this as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It's very user-friendly as well. You'll get a few different accessories, including a steam rack (with handles), recipe booklet, two different spoons, a measuring cup, and a user manual. If you need recipe inspiration, check out The Instant Pot Cookbook.

