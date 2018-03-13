The Canadian-designed Instant Pot is essentially a roided out slow cooker for half the price of most decent slow cookers on the market. There are several iterations of the Instant Pot, and it may just be able to replace every imaginable kitchen appliance you have.

So what's the hubbub? Is the hype real? Let's take a look!

See at Amazon

What does it do?

I think, in terms of kitchen capabilities, the better question is what doesn't the Instant Pot do? The lower-end versions have 6-in-1 functionality, while the Ultra, for example, can be a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté cooker, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Oh, and the 6-quart Ultra model is only $150... Somehow…

Basically, the Instant Pot could be your tool for cooker just about everything. With many programmable cooking options, for everything from soup broth to cakes, it's looking to be the appliance killer.

How many versions are there?

In terms of the technology that powers each Instant Pot model, we're on version three. As for number of models, they are as follows:

Lux (3-quart, 5-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart)

Duo (3-quart, 6-quart-8-quart)

Duo Plus (3-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart)

Ultra (3-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart)

Smart Bluetooth (6-quart)

Gem (6-quart)

Max (forthcoming, 6-quart)

Accu SV800 (sous vide immersion circulator)

Each version differs slightly by its functions and programmability, but at their core, they all act as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, browner (sauté), and warmer. From there, you're just adding on program options, timers, differently powered heating elements, and other features. Prices range from around $80 (6-quart Lux) to about $180 (8-quart Ultra), depending on the size and model.

The Max model was just announced at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago. It'll be able to get up to 15 psi for the pressure cooker setting (current models can only hit 12 psi), and will even have a canning setting, an agitator for stirring food, and automatic pressure venting.

Is it worth it?

In a word, yes. In terms of convenience, the Instant Pot outdoes several traditional methods of cooking, even if it does take a little longer in some scenarios. If you hate having to stand over a frying pan or laboriously stir your oatmeal so that it doesn't burn, then you'll forgo the extra few minutes for the convenience of the Instant Pot. It isn't without its shortcomings, of course, but the Instant Pot certainly does have its place. But don't just take my word for it: