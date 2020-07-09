The Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker is down to $69.99 at Amazon. This 7-in-1 kitchen appliance normally sells for around $100, and it has been a couple of months since it dropped from that price at all. You can also find this deal at Best Buy. Just to give you an idea of the value, the 8-quart version is going for $120. So you'd have to pay almost double just to move up two quarts.

So with this one appliance you get seven tools. You'll get a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, sterilizer, and warmer. Plus, the 6-quart size is a great size for feeding you and your family. It can handle enough food for up to six people.

The Duo Nova uses a microprocessor that can monitor and adjust for things like pressure, temperature, time, and heat. It cooks food up to 70% faster than normal methods. Use the lid to easily seal in your food and let it cook, but then you can very simply twist and pull to get to the grub when you're ready to eat. There's a sealing ring and a steam release to make things easier.

There are more than 10 safety features built into the Instant Pot with UL certification, which means you can set it and forget it and not worry about it. Go do other stuff. Talk to your family, catch up on a show, or whatever while your food cooks. Plus, everything is super easy to clean up. You just have to wash the removable internal pot, which is also dishwasher safe.

Download the free Instant Pot app on your phone. It comes with more than 1,000 recipes you can use with your new device. It's available on iOS and Android and includes community functions so you can share ideas with other Instant Pot owners.