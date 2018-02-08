Right now you can pick up this 12000mAh 400A jump start kit for just $34.79 when you use the coupon code AUKEYBC1. This is the lowest price this has ever hit.

Aukey's jump starter can be used for cars, boats, motorcycles, and lawnmowers. It'll even charge your phone. It also has a flashlight to help light your path. For these reasons, an item like this is essential in your car. Keep it in your glovebox or trunk next to your first aid kid and you'll always be prepared. Hopefully, you'll never have to use it, but you'll be glad to have it on hand.

This features 2 USB ports, 400 peak amps, and 12000mAh of backup charging power. Your purchase is backed by a 2-year guarantee.

See at Amazon