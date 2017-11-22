Prognosticating future advances in computer technology can be hit or miss. You can find analysts that can argue both the demise and the triumph of a company given the exact same data points. That's why when reading about speculative statements, one should be using a discerning eye and ear.

However, some analysts have methodologies and an almost Batman-esque sleuthing ability to connect dots. Jim Parker at AdoredTV is in my opinion one such analyst. He has an uncanny ability to ferret out nuances in marketing and tech speak from various sources and lay out his reasoning on any prediction he makes.

Intel hamstrung at 10nm

His latest video discusses his predictions (and reasonings behind those predictions) on what's in store for consumers in 2018 in regards to AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. He discusses the success of AMDs Ryzen CPUs and their upcoming improved 12 nanometer process to increase performance by 10%.

More interestingly, however, is how he details Intel's struggles with moving from the current Coffee Lake 14 nanometer process (upon which has been the process size since 2014 and the Broadwell series) to the Canon Lake 10 nanometer process. He provides links to evidence of the 10 nanometer process reportedly performing at lower IPC and clock speeds due to various architectural issues.

Here is Jim's video explaining the issue himself: