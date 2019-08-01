The initial batch of 10th Gen CPUs encompasses five in the low-power Y-series and six in the higher performance U-series, each spread across a variety of Core i3, i5, and i7 chips.

After their initial tease on stage at CES earlier this year, Intel today officially launched its first 10th Gen "Ice Lake" CPUs. The CPUs are designed for laptops and 2-in-1s and include 11 different chips at launch. Intel says 10th Gen chips will roll out across other PC segments over the next 12 months.

Outside of general performance improvements that are typical of a new generation of CPUs, Intel has put a lot of effort into improving connectivity, battery life, and even AI performance on the new chips. These new processors come with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, which is only just starting to hit the market. Thunderbolt 3 support is also now built into the CPU, with support for up to four ports, eliminating the need for a separate controller in laptops.

On the graphics side of things, chips equipped with Intel's latest Iris Plus graphics hit up to twice the performance when compared to 8th Gen CPUs, Intel claims. Based on Intel's Gen11 graphics architecture, the integrated GPUs come with built-in support for VESA's Adaptive Sync standard — a first for Intel graphics. According to Intel, the increases in graphics performance with this generation of chips should allow for smooth 1080p gaming in games like Fortnite and Dirt Rally 2, along with more efficient 4K video editing and photo processing.

The final big addition with the 10th Gen is the inclusion of a dedicated instruction set, Deep Learning Boost, for accelerating neural networks and AI workloads. The company claims up to 1 teraflop of GPU engine compute performance for "sustained, high-throughput inference applications like video stylization, analytics and real-time video." The company has also included a dedicated engine for background AI tasks like voice processing and noise suppression.

Intel says it expects 35 new laptop and 2-in-1 designs to debut with 10th Gen Ice Lake chips through the end of the year. We've already seen a preview of some of these, including Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 7390. Outside of laptops, expect the 10th Gen "Ice Lake" range to debut for other portions of the PC market, including desktops, over the next year.