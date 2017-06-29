iOS 11 public beta: The ultimate guide

Itching to try out iOS 11? The public beta is now available. Here's what you need to know!

iOS 11, Apple's latest operating system for iPhones and iPads won't officially launch until the fall. But you can take it for a test drive right now thanks to Apple's public beta program.

But should you? What can you do if you don't like it and want to go back? What if you finds bugs or glitches? How are you even supposed to know what's in iOS 11? That's where iMore comes in!

How to install the iOS 11 public beta

There are many great new features jam-packed into iOS 11, included revamped messaging, third-party Siri improvements, and more. If you want to take the plunge and download the iOS 11 public beta, here's what you need to know about going through the registration process.

iOS 11 preview

iOS 11 brings improvements both big and small to existing iPhone and iPad features, while bringing brand new and important changes across the board. The Files app puts all of your documents from various providers into one place. Drag-and-drop has the potential to revolutionize iPad productivity. And everything from Notes and Apple Pay enhancements to improved voices for Siri help make for a tighter iOS experience.

Here's an in-depth walkthrough of everything you need to know about it.

iOS 11 FAQ: What you need to know!

iOS 11 was unveiled at WWDC 2017 and is currently in developer preview and public beta. It won't ship until this fall, but we're already fielding tons of questions about it. So, we're collecting all those questions and, better still, providing answers right here in our iOS 11 FAQ!

How to downgrade from iOS 11 back to iOS 10.3.2

The iOS 11 public beta is an easy way for users to try out the next generation of iPhone and iPad software. But if you need to downgrade your device back to the current version, iOS 10.3.2, that's fine. What's more, downgrading is easy: All you need is an archived backup of your device pre-beta, iTunes on your Mac or Windows PC, and to follow the steps below!

How to update from an iOS beta to the official release

If you have been running a developer or public beta of iOS, you can officially move to the public release at any point once it's available. Apple may push the update to your device automatically, but you can manually download it if you prefer.

How to send iOS 11 public beta feedback

No amount of planning or internal quality assurance in the world can equal the kind of road test that happens when millions of customers hitting your software. That's why companies large and small have betas — so that real people can help find real problems before the software officially debuts. Apple's doing just that with the iOS 11 public beta — and they're including a special Feedback app to make reporting problems easier than ever.

Other questions about the iOS 11 public beta?

Pop your questions below, or chat with one of our awesome moderators in our iOS 11 forums!