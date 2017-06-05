Are you excited for iOS 11? We sure are! Here's the latest info on iOS 11 from WWDC 2017!
If you're someone who's been following along with all the latest announcements at WWDC, then you probably have a couple of questions about the latest version of iOS 11.
Here's everything you need to know!
What's new about iOS 11?
Messages
With iOS 10, apps and stickers were introduced, but iOS 11 makes them even more accessible with an app drawer at the bottom of your Messages screen.
Also new with iMessages, when you sign into a new device, all your messages are automatically synced (so you can delete embarrassing messages across all platforms!).
There's also optimized device storage, and end-to-end encryption.
Apple Pay
Apple Pay now introduces person-to-person payment!
Send and receive money while chatting with friends and family because it's integrated right into Messages as an iMessage feature. The money you get will go into your Apple Pay cash card, so you can shop online, send money elsewhere, and more! It'll be available with all iOS devices.
Subsequently, if someone messages you, "You owe me $20!", iMessage will recognize the dollar amount in the message and suggest sending money via Apple Pay.
Siri
Siri is available in more languages and more countries than any other assistant, but it's time for a change! Siri's voice has changed to a more natural, less robotic tone for both the female and male voices.
Siri also has a new translation option: If you say, "What are the most popular dishes in your restaurant in ______?" Siri will translate and speak in that language. Right now, the translation languages are limited to English to Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, with more languages to come in the next few months.
SiriKit can now do more than ever: secure task management, take notes in Evernote, do banking with Citymobile, chat with WeChat, and so much more!
Siri understands what you want next… with iOS 11, Siri uses on-device learning to topics it thinks might interest us.
For example, if you've been looking at photography in Iceland or are researching a trip to Iceland online, Siri might recognize this and suggest news articles about Iceland in the News app! Now what Siri learns about you on one device is synced across all your devices.
Camera
With iOS 11, Apple is introducing HEVC — a format that's up to 2 times better, compression-wise, for camera-captured videos so you use up less space on your device.
To save even more space, iOS 11 is also introducing the replacement to the JPEG called HEIF, which is half the size with twice the quality.
Low-light photographs will have improved image quality, improved low-light performance, optical image stabilization, true tone flash, Depth API, and HDR.
Photos App
If you loved the Memories feature that came with iOS 10, then you'll love being able to watch your Memories in portrait mode with iOS 11!
Live photos can now be trimmed, selected, muted, looped, rewound, and so much more. You can also go into Live photos and select the frame you want to display as the first image you see when you tap/look at it!
Oh, and did we mention you can select and alter exposure, i.e. change the long exposure on a photo.
Control Center
Control Center now packs all its features into a single page.
Basically the new Control Center packs a ton of capabilities into a single-page design! You can control typical things, like Airplane mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, orientation, screen mirroring, and so much more, but with more access to other features, like volume and what you're listening to.
The redesigned Lock screen and Notification Center aim to combine and make things one: Scroll up, and you can get all your other notifications that you normally wouldn't with your Lock screen.
Maps
There are new maps for exploring and shopping at major malls and maps for major airports, like Amsterdam, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, and so many others!
There's also going to be new navigation tools, like lane guidance for when you're trying to navigate your way through traffic.
Do not disturb while driving
It's all about keeping your eyes on the road. When you're driving, you don't need to be responding to these kinds of messages!
Do Not Disturb While Driving is a new feature that recognizes your speed and is enabled to prevent notifications from coming through to your Lock screen and distracting you.
Instead of all those distracting notifications, your iPhone screen will go black, and if you touch the phone, it'll remind you that you're driving.
It can also automatically send messages out to people with generic messages letting them know that you're driving and that you'll be able to respond once you reach your destination safely. If the message needs to get through, the sender can reply with "urgent" and it'll get pushed through.
Homekit
The new AirPlay 2 protocol adds speaker support to HomeKit, so all your AirPlay-compatible speakers can be accessed via the Home app, and you can choose what plays on which speaker throughout your home.
Plus if you have a friend over that wants to contribute to the playlist, they can do it without interrupting the current song via Shared Up Next.
Third-party audio apps on iOS can also get in on the fun!
Apple Music
Now in Apple Music, you'll be able to find out what your friends have been listening to right inside the app, so you never need to ask "hey, what are you listening to?" ever again!
App Store
The App Store is turning 9 years old this year, and nearly 80 billion apps have been downloaded to date, so it's time for a makeover! The App Store is getting a revamp.
The brand new #App Store will be app-solutely beautiful!
New tab called Today, which is located at the bottom of your screen and features a new app every day (and the stories about the developers that created them!). In the Today tab, the App Store will have a new app of the day, game of the day, and a daily list that's focused on a theme or a goal, like meditation.
The new Games tab will have charts that feature different games based on popularity and ranking. You can browse by game categories, watch videos on gameplay, effortlessly scroll through ratings, and more.
The Apps tab focuses just on apps, so you don't have to worry about different games getting muddled into the mix.
Faster app review times
App Store cleanup
Machine learning
Powerful machine learning is made easy with a set of new APIs: vision tracking, natural language API, and more, which are all built on Core ML.
Did you know that the iPhone is 6x faster than other phones, thanks to core ML?
AR (Augmented Reality)
Introducing ARKit! A brand new set of APIs for iOS 11, AKA the largest AR platform in the WORLD.
With ARKit, the camera on your iPhone or iPad can identify surfaces and then you can digitally add certain objects to your real environment that will interact and acknowledge one another. For example, you can add a cup of coffee to your table, as well as a lamp, and every time you turn the lamp on or off or reposition the coffee, the shadows change like they would in real life!
ARKit provides fast motion tracking and uses your camera to play with plane estimation, allowing users to take advantage of the state-of-the-art mobile cameras they own, which means hundreds of millions of people will have access to ARKit on their iPhone and iPads!
[With AR], it's like you're the director of your own experience
iOS 11 for iPad
iOS 11 really takes iPad to a whole new level… We are so excited about the marriage of iOS 11 and the new iPad Pro!
You can now summon the dock from anywhere on your iPad, pull a specific app out (regardless of what you're doing on your iPad!) and swap your apps for different apps on one screen. It's super simple. Drap and drop to iPad. Drag text, drag images, drag urls, etc!
It's a drag-fest!
The new Files app brings together all your files on your iPad and pulls them into a beautiful, simple layout that makes accessing your iPad's info as easy as pie. Files supports Google Drive, Dropbox, and other third-party organizing apps, so you don't have to worry about having documents floating around everywhere.
The app has a grid or list view that function that's super similar to your documents and files on your MacBook, and on the let of the Files app, you have access to all your third-party apps.
Tap and hold the Files app and you get instant access to the latest images, documents, etc. that you saved so you can add them to different projects that you're working on!
In regards to the Apple Pencil, iPad, and iOS 11, now when you take a screenshot, a thumbnail will appear automatically in the lower left corner. You can then instantly go into Markup and edit it to your liking!
With the Apple Pencil, you can create inline drawings and have your iPad search your own personal handwriting using machine learning. With Notes, you can even scan certain documents and mark them up on your iPad with the Apple Pencil!
You can use the Apple Pencil to tap on the Lock screen, which will automatically unlock the iPad and take you to your note.
When can we expect the newest version of iOS?
In the fall of 2017.
What do you think about iOS 11?
Are you excited for the latest version of iOS? What other features and products are you pumped about at WWDC? Let us know what you thinks in the comments below!
Reader comments
No dark mode AGAIN........so disappointed!!! I usually love hearing about these updates, and quasi - looking forward to 11, but does anyone else think this is a big MEH update? I thought for sure they would overhaul the UX a little for their 10th Anniversary phone.
Agreed. It's crazy that macOS and tvOS have gotten dark modes first when iOS is that platform that REALLY needs it. Plus it makes loads of sense to go dark with OLED screens coming.
I'm semi hopeful that "redesigned inverted colors" will be a dark mode of sorts?
Kinda feeling the same away about this announcement...
It is a disappointment, I have the iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black and was expecting the dark mode, and so do we still have the volume hub right in the middle of the screen? What's going on with Craig, these hundreds of developers at Apple and all they came up with was a change in control center and notifications? Really? I had my hand in my face the whole time during the keynote
Yeah...but you have easier access to your stickers...wth.
I really hope that "Do Not Disturb While Driving" is an option that I can turn off. I use Siri to read messages to me and to dictate responses without taking my eyes off the road, and I would be upset if Apple forced this on me. Also, since I use Waze for GPS, it would really suck if I couldn't see the screen.
Good point - I didn't think of the impact this could have on using 3rd party apps for things like navigation...
The text says that the feature will "...prevent notifications from coming through to your Lock screen...", so I don't know if it means that if you're phone is unlocked, it won't kick in, but still, I don't like my phone making my choices for me. I understand safety and everything, but I don't like when safety is *forced* on me.
Hey.... how is the phone going to know if I'm driving or riding in the passenger seat?!
You can turn it off, or opt in, or there's an option to let it know you're a passenger
Excellent, being able to turn it off is what I was hoping for.
I don't think there is any way Apple makes the iPhone unusable while driving. Millions of people use their phones as a GPS while driving. At the same time millions of people text and browse social media while driving. I see it all the time and have been a passenger in far too many vehicles when the driver picks up the phone to respond to a text.
I would be totally fine with notifications being turned off while I'm driving as long as incoming calls still ring through to my cars bluetooth system and the GPS is still usable. They can turn off notifications without making the phone completely unusable.
Since they are calling this "Do Not Disturb" my guess is that it will work the same way Do Not Disturb already works at night. I have my phone set to stay silent for everything except phone calls from 10:30PM to 6:00AM. I don't get any notifications when the screen is locked but if I actively pick up my phone to use it I can see and respond to any texts. Automatically doing this while driving wouldn't make the phone unusable but it would remove the temptation to respond to a text while driving.
I do hear you about not liking safety forced on you but if you replaced phones with drunk driving would you still make that argument? The problem isn't the drunk driver/texter's safety. If they don't care about their own safety that is on them. The problem is that when they drive drunk or text while driving they are endangering everyone else on the road and pedestrians on the sidewalk. That is why safety needs to be forced on people.
Still no mention of gesture-typing in the keyboard. That's becoming so commonplace that I feel like leaving it out is getting crazy.
There was an indirect mention. You can now swipe down on keys to instantly get the secondary symbol on them. That tells me, there's no plans to incorporate gesture/swipe typing into the keyboard.
Boooo
Or just use GBoard....
Absolutely nothing here for iPhone that I have any interest in. The iPad changes may be more interesting, although it seems like they pull iOS for iPad closer to OSX, and I hope this doesn't portend the end of iPhone app usage on iPad where no native iPad app exists.
Wtf happened in this Keynote??? Just Control Center as an UI change? Really 🤦♂️, we all had high expectations, I'm really let down! What happened, where's dark mode, where's my apps being locked with Touch ID? We still have the volume hud right in the middle of the screen? what happened to Craig? Is it really too much to ask for? He talked about Live Photos, really Live Photos? And the News App, really? All those developers at for what? So they can just modified Control Center and Notifications? 🤦♂️
I have a couple of questions. What's the compatibility list and what if you change the JPEG format on the phone but not on an iPad synced through iCloud?
There are still many things not talked about in the feature list like password sync and things change in betas. What happened to the audio output also, is it only enabled with 3D Touch on control centre. And I do hope the notification can be grouped like before or like android o tiny expandable icons for non priority ones.
iPad update looks really cool but all this 3D Touch stuff doesn't work on my iPhone SE or my iPad Pro so I hope Apple does something to sort that, my opinion for iPhone a "meah" release, iPad a "wow" release.
Means my iPad will now become my main computer, iMac just for iTunes (I buy my music not stream it), photos backup/storage/editor (Pixelmator on both iOS and iMac) and iMovie as I do YouTube videos.
"Did you know that the iPhone is 6x faster than other phones, thanks to core ML?"
What is it six times faster than? You gave no comparison!
It's 6x faster than a Nokia 3310!
Well...I didn't want to be the first...but...WTH was that? Easier access to my sticker pack? Seriously? No dark mode? Do we still have to go into Settings to change bluetooth devices/wifi? Or can we finally just hold down on the icon to take us there?
Oh...and I can loop my live pictures now? Great...