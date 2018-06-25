iOS has gone to 12! Installing the update only requires a few steps . Normally, it should be a quick and easy process — but things can and do go wrong. If it times out, fails to verify, won't download, won't complete, or won't reboot, you'll need to troubleshoot. Here's what you can do!

What do you do if iOS beta 12 doesn't seem to be downloading or installing?

When you tap to install iOS 12 beta, if nothing happens, you can try force-quitting Settings and begin again.

Double click the Home button (or 3D Touch/firmly press the left side of the screen on iPhone 6s or later) to bring up the fast app switcher. Swipe across to the Settings app card. Kill the Settings Apps card by flicking it up and off the screen.

What if iOS 12 beta freezes or stops responding?

If your iPhone or iPad becomes non-responsive, hangs, or otherwise stops working, your next step is to force it to reboot.

On iPad, iPod touch, and any iPhone prior to iPhone 7:

Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones, iPods, and iPads) of your device. While continuing to hold the On/Off button, press and hold the Home button on the front of your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Hold both buttons as the screen turns off, and keep holding them until the screen turns back on and displays the Apple logo.

On iPhone 7 and newer:

Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side While continuing to hold the On/Off button, press and hold the volume down button on the left side of your iPhone. Hold both buttons as the screen turns off, and keep holding them until the screen turns back on and displays the Apple logo.

How about if iOS 12 beta won't restart or let you reboot?

If your iPhone or iPad doesn't want to shut down or start back up, you can escalate to recovery mode.

For iPad, iPod touch, and iPhone prior to iPhone 7:

Turn Off your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad if it isn't off already. Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones, iPods, and iPads) for 3 seconds. Swipe the slide to power off confirmation slider to the right. Press and hold down the Home button on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPhone. Plug your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad into your Mac or Windows PC and make sure iTunes is running. Release the Home button when you see the Connect to iTunes screen.

On iPhone 7 and newer:

Turn Off your iPhone if it isn't off already. Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones) for 3 seconds. Swipe the slide to power off confirmation slider to the right. Press and hold down the volume down button on your iPhone. Plug your device into your Mac or Windows PC and make sure iTunes is running. Release the volume down button when you see the Connect to iTunes screen.

What if even recovery mode doesn't work? Can you DFU iOS 12 beta?

If all else seems lost, you can escalate all the way to device firmware update (DFU) mode. You'll need access to iTunes, the internet, and your lightning cable to reload the OS, though.

For iPad, iPod touch, and iPhone prior to iPhone 7:

Plug in your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad to your Mac or Windows PC. Make sure iTunes is running. Turn Off your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad if it isn't already. Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones, iPods, and iPads) of the device for 3 seconds. Swipe the slide to power off slider to the right. Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones, iPods, and iPads) of your device for 3 seconds. Press and hold down the Home button on the front of your device while still holding down the On/Off button. Keep holding both buttons down for 10 seconds. (If you see the Apple logo, you've held them too long and will need to start again.) Let go of the On/Off Button but keep holding the Home button for about 5 seconds. (If you see the "Plug into iTunes" screen, then you've held it too long and will need to start again.) If the screen stays black, that's it! Your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad should now be in DFU mode.

On iPhone 7 and newer:

Plug in your iPhone. Make sure iTunes is running. Turn Off your device if it isn't already. Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side of your device for 3 seconds. Press and hold down the volume down button on the left side of your device while still holding down the On/Off button. Keep holding both buttons down for 10 seconds. (If you see the Apple logo, you've held them too long and will need to start again.) Let go of the On/Off Button but keep holding the volume down button for about 5 seconds. (If you see the "Plug into iTunes" screen, then you've held it too long and will need to start again.) If the screen stays black, that's it! Your iPhone should now be in DFU mode.

You can then try the iOS 12 beta installation over iTunes instead.

Any iOS 12 troubleshooting questions?

If you need any more help with iOS 12, drop your questions in the comments below!