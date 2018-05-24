iOS 12 rumor roundup: Release date, new features, and more

The next new operating system for iPhone and iPad will be iOS 12. That means, right after iOS 11 was released, Apple's product marketing and software engineering teams began working to figure out what iOS 12 needed to be. Since Apple doesn't pre-announced new features before they go into beta, all we have to look forward to between now and WWDC 2018 in June are rumors and speculation.

Here they are.

May 24, 2018: Apple patent application points to Siri-driven responses when declining calls

A new patent application from Apple points to the possibility of Siri-driven intelligent response options for when you need to decline a call. Rather than requiring you to type out a text message explanation for declining a call when that might not be possible, the system described in this application would let you rely on a digital assistant (Siri) to offer response options based on user-specific data.

Here's part of the patent application's summary (via 9to5Mac):