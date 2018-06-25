The new iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS 12, won't be officially out until the fall. But you can take it for a test drive right now thanks to Apple's public beta program.

But should you? What can you do if you don't like it and want to go back? What if you find bugs or glitches? How are you even supposed to know what's in iOS 12? That's where iMore comes in!

How to install the iOS 12 public beta

There are many great new features jam-packed into iOS 12, including performance improvement, a dashboard where you can see your device usage, a new way to interact with Siri, Memoji (!), and a whole lot more. If you can't wait for the official launch and are willing to test the public beta on your secondary device, here's how to enroll your device and get the beta installed.

iOS 12 first look

If iOS 10 completely changed the look of the iPhone operating system, iPhone 11 completely changed how we use our iPhones with ARKit, a redesigned App Store, and a whole lot more. iOS 12 integrates our iPhones into our daily lives much better, while allowing us to better control how we use our devices. iMore Editor in Chief digs deep into all the new things coming to iOS 12 this fall.

iOS 12 FAQ: Everything you need to know!

iOS 12 was unveiled at WWDC 2018 and is currently in beta. It won't ship until this fall, but we're already fielding tons of questions about it. So, we're collecting all those questions and, better still, providing answers right here in our iOS 12 FAQ!

How to downgrade from the iOS 12 public beta back to iOS 11

The iOS 12 public beta is an easy way for users to try out the next generation of iPhone and iPad software. But if you need to downgrade your device back to the current version, iOS 11.4, that's fine. What's more, downgrading is easy: All you need is an archived backup of your device pre-beta, iTunes on your Mac or Windows PC, and to follow the steps below!

If you have been running a developer or public beta of iOS, you can officially move to the public release at any point once it's available. Apple may push the update to your device automatically, but you can manually download it if you prefer.

How to send iOS 12 public beta feedback

No amount of planning or internal quality assurance in the world can equal the kind of road test that happens when millions of customers hitting your software. That's why companies large and small have betas — so that real people can help find real problems before the software officially debuts. Apple's doing just that with the iOS 12 public beta — and they've including a special Feedback app to make reporting problems easier than ever.

Other questions about the iOS 12 public beta?

Pop your questions below, or chat with one of our awesome moderators in our iOS 12 forums!