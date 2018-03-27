With Apple's March 2018 Education Event, we might well see an all-new 6th-generation iPad. Here's what we know about it so far!

Will we see an iPad Pro?

Apple updated the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and introduced the 10.5-inch iPad Pro back in June. That's only 9 months ago for a product that typically enjoys a 12-18 month refresh rate.

But Apple silicon – in this case, the September-launched A11 bionic — waits on no refresh rate, and the idea of iPads Pro getting MacBook Pro-style spec bumps is appealing. (Even if it causes grumbles from those who just bought the previous model.) Arguably, the bigger advances awaiting iPads Pro are OLED displays, TrueDepth cameras, Face ID, and new screen improvements for the Apple Pencil.

Given OLED constraints and Apple's desire to push the display technology to two new iPhones this year, it seems extremely unlikely for iPad Pro. But a low-cost education model, on the other hand...

A sixth-generation iPad?

Yeah, that sounds right, doesn't it? 2017 saw a new, less-expensive iPad — roughly analogous to an iPad Air 1.5 with updated processors, it was targeted at people who still had iPad 2 or other, older, devices.

So the question becomes: Does Apple keep that model around and push prices down even lower — into cheap education market ranges — or keep the price the same and bump up the specs?

What about iPad mini?

That's an even harder knot to cut. Steve Jobs never wanted a small tablet. Eddy Cue convinced him of its value. And it worked... for a while. But when iPhone went big and bigger, the iPhone Plus cut into the iPad minus.

Now, with rumors of an even bigger iPhone on the horizon, is there any space left at all for an iPad mini or 7.9-inch iPad Pro? As someone who'd love a big phone or tiny tablet with Apple Pencil support, I just hope Apple offers one of those products by year's end, but it won't be at this event.

What could the specs be for iPad 6?

It might go one of two ways: analogous specs to the current 2017 fifth-generation iPad to keep prices low, or a spec bump to keep users interested. (Maybe both!)

What's the iPad 6 price?

The current 2017 iPad retails in the U.S. at $329; we'd expect any sixth-generation iPad to stick around that price — but it could go even lower if Apple's trying to target the education market.

When will the iPad 6 be available?

If past history is any indication, seeing a new iPad on Tuesday would give us pre-orders on Friday and wide release the following week.

We'll know for sure tomorrow at 11ET/10 CT/8PT, so keep it locked to iMore and our live blog for all the coverage!

Follow iMore's Apple Education Event Live Blog!