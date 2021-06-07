Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote has come and gone, and one of the biggest updates came in the form of iPadOS 15. With iPadOS 15, we're getting big changes in the form of Home Screen Widgets (finally), App Library, Multitasking updates with new keyboard shortcuts, Quick Note, and so much more. But what about the other features that Apple didn't talk about on the stage? Don't worry, here are some of the features that you may have missed that are coming to iPadOS 15 and the best iPad. Eye tracking support Apple is a company that is known to add plenty of accessibility features to its software, so anyone, regardless of disabilities, may use it. One of the big changes coming for Accessibility in iPadOS 15 is Eye Tracking support. With this Accessibility feature, it uses third-party MFi eye tracking hardware that tracks where you are looking on the screen, allowing you to control iPadOS with just your eyes. The onscreen pointer goes to what you are looking at, and Dwelling performs actions, such as taps, scrolls, and swipes. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Better external keyboard support

While Apple briefly mentioned new keyboard shortcuts to work with the multitasking features, they didn't go over all of the changes that are coming for the external keyboard. The external keyboard will now have a redesigned keyboard shortcuts bar that is more compact, so you get all of the same functionality but in a smaller space. This is great for accessing your app and its functions behind it. There will also be more keyboard shortcuts, not just for multitasking, but across apps and systemwide too. You can access contextual menus with an external keyboard, and the globe key will now be a modifier, so you can do more tasks right from the keyboard itself. Keyboard shortcuts have a new look and even more functionality. They're also organized into categories, such as File, Edit, Format, View, and Search, while retaining a compact space that won't be intrusive. Finally, you can navigate through an app using just the keyboard. With this, you could use the tab key to highlight text fields and buttons, so there won't even be the need to touch your screen or use a touchpad or mouse. Account Recovery Contacts for Apple ID