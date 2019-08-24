According to the Bloomberg report, Apple is working to improve the iPhone 11's low light performance through artificial intelligence:

There have been rumors Apple will launch the iPhone 11 with a triple-camera setup. In theory, the new system will offer higher quality images, a more flexible shooting experience, and improved video recording. But it's this last bit in a recent Bloomberg report that has us most excited: "Photos taken in very low-light environments will improve, too."

The sensors will capture three images simultaneously and use new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct the combined photo if, for example, a person is accidentally cut out of one of the shots. The new system will also take higher resolution pictures rivaling some traditional cameras.

We expect camera improvements from the iPhone every year; it's what the march of progress dictates. With the release of the iPhone 11, however, the stakes are higher than ever thanks to one of Apple's biggest rivals, Google.

Apple is halfway there with features like Smart HDR

Last year, Google introduced a new mode for Pixel 3 known as Night Sight, a feature capable of capturing detailed images in low light. Needless to say, it's nothing short of groundbreaking, rightly earning praise from everyone who has seen what it can do.

To really underline Night Sight's capabilities, Google showed off two identical images taken by the Pixel 3 and iPhone XS, and the differences were clear to see. It was a big flex from Google and underlined how much work Apple needs to put in to catch up to the competition. It was as if Google was saying, "Your turn, Apple."

Google's Night Sight feature essentially captures multiple photos and then merges them together, creating a brighter photo in low light conditions. It's something that Apple engineers can no doubt replicate, if not improve upon. After all, the iPhone already takes multiple frames when shooting photos, called Smart HDR, combining them into one beautiful image.

Apple engineers need to take its Smart HDR feature to the next level. We know the iPhone can take convincing portraits and fantastic images when ample light is available. Now, let's see how the company can respond to Google's Night Sight. Anything short of that will disappoint a few people, to be sure.