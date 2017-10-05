Flipkart is selling the iPhone 8 for ₹59,999 during its Diwali sale.

Flipkart is kicking off the festival season with its four-day sale extravaganza, which sees the first discount on the iPhone 8, which made its debut in the country last week. The retailer is selling the 64GB iPhone 8 for ₹59,999 a ₹4,000 discount from its launch price of ₹64,000.

The promotion is limited to the 64GB model of the iPhone 8, but it is applicable on all three color options — Space Grey, Silver, and Gold. In addition to the flat ₹4,000 discount, you can get ₹2,000 cashback if you have a credit or debit card from Axis Bank.

Flipkart is offering a buyback guarantee with the iPhone 8, wherein you'll get ₹33,000 back if you return the phone within six to eight months, ₹28,000 within nine to twelve months, and ₹20,000 from thirteen to fifteen months from the date of purchase. You can pick up the buyback guarantee for just ₹99. If you're looking to trade in your current device, you can get up to ₹20,000 toward the purchase of a new iPhone 8.

The retailer is also offering enticing discounts on the new 9.7-inch iPad. The 32GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity is available for ₹22,900, a discount of ₹5,100 from its launch price. All three color options of the tablet are available at reduced prices during the sale.

Last year's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are also heavily discounted right now, with all three colors variants — Black, Rose Gold, and Gold — and the 32GB/128GB storage options on sale. The 32GB iPhone 7 is available for ₹39,900, a discount of ₹16,201. The 128GB iPhone 7 is available for ₹51,999, which comes out to a discount of ₹13,201.

As for the iPhone 7 Plus, the 32GB model is available for ₹57,999 — a minor ₹1,000 discount — but the 128GB variant is on sale for just ₹61,999, a decrease of ₹14,201 from its launch pricing. You'll have to act fast if you're interested, because the 256GB variant is already sold out.

The 32GB iPhone 6s is also on sale for ₹31,999, a ₹14,901 discount from its retail price. If you're looking for an iPhone under ₹20,000, the iPhone SE is going for ₹18,999 right now. AirPods are also getting a discount, and are on sale for just ₹10,999.

What iPhone are you looking to pick up during Diwali?