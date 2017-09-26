The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is here! And Zizo is here to help you keep it safe.
Zizo believes style and protection shouldn't break the bank. With a Zizo case, you won't have to compromise your mobile and rigorous lifestyle. Design to be rugged, yet lightweight military grade products that surpass your expectations.
The BOLT
The Zizo Bolt case is designed perfectly to suit all of your needs in any adventure. It is carefully structured to become the ultimate phone case. Additionally, the Bolt is 12 ft. military grade drop-tested (810-G Compliant), so you can adventure on, knowing your precious iPhone 8/8 Plus will be protected.
The ION
The crystal clear Zizo ION case is designed to accentuate the already elegant features of the iPhone 8/8 Plus. The case fits snugly to provide protection and durability up to and beyond that of military standards. This minimalist styled case provides that excellent protection your looking for without adding bulk or extra weight.
The STATIC
The Zizo Static case is engineered to protect your phone without adding bulk. It is made to absorb shock force when you drop your phone and it implements impact-dispersing technology so your phone doesn't take a beating.
The PROTON
The Zizo Proton is the perfect ride-or-die sidekick for any thrilling adventure. The Proton is military grade drop-tested (810-G Compliant) and features multiple layers of protection to handle all of life's bumps and drops.
The NEBULA
The Zizo Nebula allows you to carry your ID and Credit Cards in one stylish case. This military grade, drop-tested iPhone 8/8 Plus side wallet case is designed to protect your phone and keep your ID and cards accessible. Everyone wants a protective phone case, but you don't need a phone cover that gets in the way! Slip your phone into our polycarbonate cover that offers a snug slim fit.
The ATOM
The Zizo Atom Series protects your phone without adding extra bulk. When it comes to finding a reliable iPhone 8 Plus case without the heavy duty bulk, the Zizo Atom Cover is your go-to choice. The Zizo Atom features Airframe Grade Aluminum - the strongest yet lightest metal.