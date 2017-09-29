The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are going up for sale in India just two weeks after their debut in the U.S. Here's what you need to know about pricing, availability, and launch-day offers.

Apple kicked off pre-orders of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in India last week, and both phones are set to go on sale from 6 p.m. today, September 29. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available on Amazon and Flipkart along with thousands of retail stores across the country.

Both iPhones offer noticeable upgrades from the iPhone 7/7 Plus: an all-new industrial design with a glass back that enables Qi wireless charging, True Tone display with a 10-bit HEVC color format, and new cameras with Portrait Lighting.

Here's what you need to know about pricing, availability, and launch-day offers for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in India.

How much do the new iPhones cost?

The 64GB iPhone 8 retails for $699 in the U.S., with the iPhone 8 Plus starting at $799. Both phones are available in three color options — Silver, Gold, and Space Gray — and are sole in two storage configurations: 64GB and 256GB. All three color variants as well as the two storage configurations are available in India, with prices starting from ₹64,000. Here's the breakdown of the iPhone 8 pricing in India:

Where can I buy the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus?

If you're looking to buy the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus online, there are plenty of options available: Amazon and Flipkart are the obvious choices, and you can also hit up Infibeam to place your order. Jio is also getting in on the action. As always, all e-commerce sites are offering easy financing options.

Flipkart is the only site that's guaranteeing delivery on September 29, and the site has a great track record when it comes to ensuring that customers get their phones on release date. That's not the case with Amazon or Infibeam.

If you haven't ordered yet, you can just walk into any large format retail store and get your hands on the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales will be stocking the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus on launch day, along with thousands of brick-and-mortar stores. In total, over 3,000 stores will be offering the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at launch, so it shouldn't be too hard to get your hands on either device.

What launch-day offers are available?

If you regularly purchase Apple products in India, you should think about getting a Citibank credit card. The bank is offering a flat ₹10,000 cashback on iPhone 8 or 8 Plus purchases so long as you use a Citibank credit card or Citi World debit card. You'll also get an additional ₹5,000 cashback on the Apple Watch if you bundle it with your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus purchase.

The promotion is valid online at Flipkart and Jio as well as thousands of retail stores. Here a full list of retail stores where you can avail the promotion. The caveat with the Citibank deal is that it's valid for one day only, so you'll need to pick up the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus between 6 p.m. September 29 and 7 a.m. September 30.

In addition to the Citibank ₹10,000 cashback, Flipkart is offering up to ₹23,000 when you exchange your current phone for an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. The retailer is also offering a buyback guarantee, wherein you'll receive an assured value of ₹28,000 on your 64GB iPhone 8 a year from now. The buyback program is particularly interesting if you like upgrading your phone every year.

Jio is rolling out a 12-month contract for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in which you get unlimited calls and text, along with 3GB of 4G data every single day. The plan costs ₹799 a month, and you'll need to head to a Reliance Digital store to avail the deal.

Which iPhone are you picking up?

Which iPhone 8 variant are you looking to purchase, and what color option? Let us know in the comments below.