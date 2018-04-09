The space gray and PRODUCT(RED) iPhones 8 have black faceplates. That means, when the display is off, dark, or filled with full-screen content like videos or games, the border fades away and you can immerse yourself in what you're doing. TV sets almost always have black bezels for a reason. It makes the frame easy to ignore. The silver and gold iPhones 8 have white faceplates. That means when the display is lit up, especially for the standard iOS interfaces and for reading on the web, in ebooks, or in messaging apps, there's no dark border framing everything you do. It's why books are almost always uniformly light or white. I've had iPhones of every color, used each for at least a year, and never found any of the faceplates to be distracting or distasteful. Everyone is different, though. If you watch a lot of videos or play a lot of games, the space gray or PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 8 might make things more immersive for you.

If you read a lot of text or use a lot of standard apps, the silver or gold iPhone 8 may make the pages feel broader and more expansive. Discoloration doubts

One thing that shouldn't worry anyone anymore is the idea that the white faceplate on the silver or gold iPhone could get stained or otherwise discolored. Same for the lighter back plates. We've all learned to be deeply anxious when we wear white clothes or have white furniture or carpets for that very reason. Apple, though, took an extra six months to ship the white iPhone 4 and in that time the company nailed it. My iPhone 4 still looks as clean and crisp as the day I bought it in 2011, and all the subsequent iPhones I've bought with white faceplates have stayed every bit as bright. If you're worried about an iPhone with a white faceplate staining or discoloring, or the metallic finishes fading, stop. It'll be fine. Withstanding wear

iPhone 8 has an aluminum body with an anodized finish. Apple's system is tougher than standard anodization but isn't gloppy looking like some of the ultra-tough treatments. They are metal, though, and so can be scratched. On the silver iPhones, small scratches have less contrast, which makes them harder to see, depending on the lighting. Gold iPhones are somewhere in the middle. Space gray iPhones have a higher contrast, so scratches are a bit more noticeable. PRODUCT(RED), because of how rich it is, stands out a little more. Some people won't care. To them, aging is part of what makes great objects great, like an old leather bag, favorite t-shirt, or the Millennium Falcon. Others don't ever want to see any wear. If you hate the look of scratches, silver iPhones are your best bet.

If you like one of the other colors more, you can learn to love the wear or get a protective case. Cases closed