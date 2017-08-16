What to expect from Apple's upcoming September event for iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! Every September, Apple grabs the world's attention with an iPhone-anchored event in the Bay Area of California. Unless the company decides to mic drop and peace out or dump the phone business for hot tubs, this year will be no exception. iPhone 8 (iPhone Pro), Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, HomePod, and more could all be featured in the keynote, along with the final betas for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. Here's what to expect. When will Apple hold the iPhone 8 Event? Since the iPhone 5, Apple has announced every new iPhone during a special event held the first or second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. iPhone 5 event : September 12, 2012

: September 12, 2012 iPhone 5s event : September 10, 2013

: September 10, 2013 iPhone 6 event : September 9, 2014

: September 9, 2014 iPhone 6s event : September 9, 2015

: September 9, 2015 iPhone 7 event: September 7, 2016 Past events are the best indicator of future events, but they aren't perfect. Apple can and will throw curveballs whenever the company's logistics or strategy demands. Still, based on the above pattern, it's possible we could see the iPhone 8 event: As early as September 6, 2017

As late as September 13, 2017 Where will Apple hold the iPhone 8 Event?

Last year's iPhone 7 Event was held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. It's a cavernous venue fully capable of holding both the people and demo areas Apple needs to properly show off its fall product line. This year, though, Apple is moving into its remarkable new campus, Apple Park, complete with the Steve Jobs Theater. If the new on-campus venue is ready, what better place to show off the new iPhone... and more? Apple will be streaming the iPhone 8 event, right? Almost certainly! Apple has streamed all of its events for the last few years via apple.com on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and the Apple Events app on Apple TV. Tell me about iPhone 8!

Rumor has it Apple will introduce not just two but three new iPhones this year: 4.7-inch iPhone

5.5-inch iPhone Plus

All new iPhone Pro The first two would be analogous to the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones we've enjoyed since iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. New features for the duo are rumored to include glass backs for inductive charging, improved camera systems, ProActive displays, and new mirror and copper finishes. The third iPhone would be a new edge-to-edge OLED version that packs the bigger display into the smaller casing. New features are rumored to include Face ID facial identity scanner, wireless charging, and a much-improved camera system. Read our full iPhone Pro rumor roundup What about Apple Watch Series 3?

The original Apple Watch was shown off at the iPhone 6 event in September of 2014. What better time to show off Apple Watch Series 3 than at the iPhone event in September of 2017? Here's what we might get: Apple Watch Series 3 in 38mm and 42mm

Apple Watch Series 3 (LTE) in 38mm and 43mm LTE networking would make Apple Watch less dependent on iPhone. Streaming would hit the battery hard, but quickly catching data and then racing to sleep again could allow the same type of efficiencies Apple got with GPS last year. (Though some of us would still trade the feature for always on display...) We should also see the continuation of Apple's successful partnerships, like Nike+ and Hermes, and a new fall collection of watch bands. Read our full Apple Watch Series 2 rumor roundup Any chance of Apple TV 4K?

The original Apple TV debuted before the original iPhone. Apple TV 2 hit in 2010. Apple TV 3 in 2012. Apple TV 4, two years ago in 2015. That means we could see an update as soon as this fall. The biggest feature gets, of course, would be 4K and HDR. Which means iTunes 4K/HDR to go along with it. Hopefully that includes full-on Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support to go along with it. It would be a good match for the 10-bit HEVC (H.265) support Apple has been adding to iOS and macOS, and the A-series processors. Read our full Apple TV 4K rumor roundup HomePod for sure, right?

HomePod is slated for release later this year in very few English-language countries. Since WWDC 2017 focused only on Apple Music and left any and all Siri demos for later, the September event is a great opportunity to show off the device again. Read more on HomePod iMac Pro and... Mac mini?