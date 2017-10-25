The iPhone 8 is getting a credit boost, and Canadians can benefit from the windfall.

In an age of low interest rates and plentiful credit, people expect things to be cheap — as long as the debt is paid. Well, Canadians can expect to participate in that tenuous and often dangerous game themselves when buying an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, because starting today the phones are available through Staples' financing plan.

These are the unlocked versions of the iPhones 8, the very same you'd find at the Apple Store. That means they're unlocked to all carriers in the country and around the world. Starting at $929 for the 64GB iPhone 8 and rising to $1269 for the 256GB iPhone 8 Plus, Staples is looking to make it considerably easier to pay off the phone over two years — without resorting to an often-restrictive two-year carrier contract.

Staples appears to be the only retailer in Canada offering low-interest financing for unlocked iPhones; Apple itself offers the same in the U.S., but doesn't up north.

While Staples isn't saying whether it will extend its financing plan to the iPhone X, which goes up for pre-order this Friday and goes on sale the following Friday, November 3, now that it's selling the iPhone 8, there's a good chance the good times will keep on rolling. Just remember to pay your bill every month.

