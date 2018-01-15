The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are fantastic upgrades for current iPhone users not ready to make the leap to the iPhone X, and virtual reality is fun and immersive, so what better prize to win than a new yet familiar iPhone and a VR/AR headset? I can't think of anything! So that's what we're giving away. One iMore reader will win their choice of iPhone 8 or 8 Plus and a Merge AR/VR headset in their choice of color. Keep reading for details and to enter!

How to enter to win the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus and Merge Goggles giveaway

The prize

One reader will win an receive their choice of iPhone 8 or 8 Plus and a Merge VR/AR headset in their choice of color!

The rules

There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values, in the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks by clicking each option in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning. Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The contest is open internationally, and any customs fees or taxes incurred during shipping are the responsibility of the contest winner.

The giveaway is open until February 4, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the close date.

Good luck!

iMore is giving away an iPhone 8 or 8+ and Merge VR/AR Goggles!