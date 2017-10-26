Should you buy iPhone X or iPhone 8?

iPhone X is the most advanced iPhone Apple has ever produced. It has a big screen and long battery life without the big bezels that previously went with it, Apple's first OLED display, a TrueDepth camera with Face ID, attention awareness, face tracking, and Animoji, an optically stabilized f/2.4 telephoto lens, and gesture navigation. But it all comes with a price — $999 to start. While iPhone X might be for some people it won't yet be for everyone. So, is it for you? Should you buy iPhone X?

How to choose between iPhone X and iPhone 8 Which iPhone X or iPhone 8 storage size should you get: 64 GB or 256 GB? If all you do is text, stream, and access web portals, you'll probably be able to live on 64GB. If you shoot 4K 60 fps video, download all your media, and want tons of apps, 256GB will likely be the only option. Either way, you're going to want to choose the best iPhone X or iPhone 8 storage capacity to fit your needs. Here's what you need to consider! Which iPhone X or iPhone 8 storage size should you buy: 64GB or 256GB? What color iPhone X or iPhone 8 should you buy: Silver, Gold, or Space Gray?