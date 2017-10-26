Which iPhone should you get? We'll help you pick!
There are a lot of decisions involved when it comes to buying or upgrading to a new phone, be it a new iPhone X, the all-improved iPhone 8, the all-discounted iPhone 7, or the 4-inch iPhone SE. Which model, what screen size, which color, what storage capacity, which carriers, with or without AppleCare+... the list goes on and on.
Enter iMore's iPhone buyers guide! If you need help deciding what to buy, we've got your back. And if you've already decided, just bookmark, email, Facebook, or Tweet this page so we can help your friends and family and you can get on with enjoying your new iPhone!
How to sell your old iPhone — or Android phone! — before upgrading to your new iPhone
It used to be, especially in North America, that you signed up for a cell phone contract, chose your phone, and didn't change it until it was time to sign up for a new contract. Now, however, we're increasingly seeing people buy a new iPhone one year, use all the great features it comes with, and then sell it so they can better afford the next, new model. Whether you're looking to upgrade to one of the new iPhones 7 or 4-inch iPhone SE, here's everything you need to know to sell the old and get the new!
Should you buy iPhone X or iPhone 8?
iPhone X is the most advanced iPhone Apple has ever produced. It has a big screen and long battery life without the big bezels that previously went with it, Apple's first OLED display, a TrueDepth camera with Face ID, attention awareness, face tracking, and Animoji, an optically stabilized f/2.4 telephoto lens, and gesture navigation. But it all comes with a price — $999 to start.
While iPhone X might be for some people it won't yet be for everyone. So, is it for you?
Which iPhone X or iPhone 8 storage size should you get: 64 GB or 256 GB?
If all you do is text, stream, and access web portals, you'll probably be able to live on 64GB. If you shoot 4K 60 fps video, download all your media, and want tons of apps, 256GB will likely be the only option. Either way, you're going to want to choose the best iPhone X or iPhone 8 storage capacity to fit your needs. Here's what you need to consider!
What color iPhone X or iPhone 8 should you buy: Silver, Gold, or Space Gray?
There's no jet black or (Product) RED this year. You can have iPhone X in any color you want — as long as it's silver or space gray. You can have iPhone 8 in the same shades or in a gold that's rather rose in every way but name. If even those few choices are too many and you're on the fence about which iPhone color to buy, here's what you should consider!
Which carrier should you choose for your iPhone?
You've got a wide range of options when it comes to carriers for your iPhone. You have the big four in the U.S.: AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, as well MVNOs that can provide big discounts on prepaid plans. In Canada, there's Rogers, Bell, Telus, and some smaller, scrappier options.
Should you get AppleCare+ or insurance for your iPhone?
If you buy a new iPhone X or iPhone 8, you may want to protect that investment. Everyone from Apple to carriers and big-box retailers to credit card companies offer some type of protection plan or extended warranty on purchases. AppleCare+ is comprehensive — and included in the iPhone Upgrade Program — but you might have loyalty programs or even credit card offers that provide at least some coverage for less. Here are some options!
Where and how should you buy your iPhone?
This year, there may be two new flagship phones from Apple — iPhone 8 and iPhone X — but there are even more options available if you're looking to buy either one of them. While we feel that the best way to buy your new iPhone is through the iPhone Upgrade Program using the Apple Store app, we've also assembled the best alternatives for those that want or need to purchase another way.
Any questions about your next iPhone?
If you have any questions about which iPhone you should buy drop them in the comments below. And when you choose, let me know what you got!
